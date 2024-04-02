Florida Extends $450 Million Toll Relief For Second Year

Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a second consecutive year of the state’s Toll Relief Program, which will cut the toll rates of frequent commuters in half by applying a toll credit from April 2024 to March 2025.

Launched last year, drivers utilizing Florida-based toll transponders (including SunPass and other Florida-based transponders) and having 35 or more qualifying toll transactions monthly will receive a 50 percent credit to their account.

In the Northwest FLorida, the program applies to the Garcon Point Bridge, Bob Sikes Bridge, Spence Parkway, and Mid-Bay Bridge. For a map of toll roads and bridges included statewide, click here.

“I am pleased to have secured an additional $450 million for toll relief in Florida that will alleviate costs on our commuting families,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida is committed to good fiscal governance, and I am committed to returning our surpluses back to the taxpayers in the form of tax breaks and toll savings.”

In 2023, the Toll Relief Program delivered $500 million in substantial savings to over 1.2 million commuters, equating to an approximate savings of $400 per individual. Florida drivers can expect another year of toll savings from April 2024 to March 2025.