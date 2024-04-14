Flomaton Military Dad Surprises Kids, His Sister At Long Deployment

April 14, 2024

The Dove family received a really sweet surprise last week in Flomaton as a military dad returned from his deployments.

Flomaton High School graduate Tyler Dove is a father of four that has been stationed in Hawaii for quite some time.

Friday, he came home and visited Flomaton Elementary School, surprising his daughters McKinley and Paislee, and his sister Shelbi Hines, who is a Flomaton Elementary teacher.

And as if that’s not sweet enough of a story, it gets better with a birthday surprise. Friday was his young sister Raegan’s sweet 16.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 