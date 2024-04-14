Flomaton Military Dad Surprises Kids, His Sister At Long Deployment

The Dove family received a really sweet surprise last week in Flomaton as a military dad returned from his deployments.

Flomaton High School graduate Tyler Dove is a father of four that has been stationed in Hawaii for quite some time.

Friday, he came home and visited Flomaton Elementary School, surprising his daughters McKinley and Paislee, and his sister Shelbi Hines, who is a Flomaton Elementary teacher.

And as if that’s not sweet enough of a story, it gets better with a birthday surprise. Friday was his young sister Raegan’s sweet 16.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.