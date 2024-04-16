FHP Says Charges Are Pending After Fatal Highway 29 Construction Zone Crash

The Florida Highway Patrol says charges are pending in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle last week in Molino.

The crash happened on Highway 29 near the Highway 97 intersection at about 10:50 p.m. on April 11.

A 21-year of Molino man was traveling north on Highway 29 on a yellow Honda motorcycle along with a person now identified as 20-year-old Pensacola woman.

43-year-old Century man was also traveling north on Highway 29 approaching the construction area in a gray pickup truck towing a utility trailer.

FHP said, “the front of the Toyota pickup struck the rear of the Honda motorcycle”.

The man and woman from thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the roadway. The pickup truck came to a stop on the shoulder of the road.

The woman was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the man was airlifted to an area hospital by MedStar AirCare helicopter. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Monday, FHP said charges are pending the conclusion of their investigation. Names were not released.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.