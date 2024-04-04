Failed Urban Development Center Program Wants More Time To Finish Repaying Unsecured Loan From Century

The CEO of the Urban Development Center says she wants more time to finish repaying what started as an unsecured $61,925 loan for the YouthFirst Century program that suffered a complete funding cut by the Escambia County Children’s Trust (ECT).

At this week’s Century Town Council meeting, Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. read an April 2 letter from Dr. Jessica Griffen acknowledging UDC still owes the town $21,295 of an original interest-free $61,925 loan.

Last year, Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT) awarded a contract to the Pensacola non-profit Urban Development Center for “YouthFirst Century” to serve 750 youth ages 11-18 over a three-year period at a total cost of $1.2 million. In reality, they only reached 30 children in their targeted ages of 11-18. They requested to lower their target age group to just 5-years old, but that was also denied by ECT.

The Town of Century fronted an unsecured $61,925 loan to UDC to purchase items like computers and workbooks. The loan was to be repaid by December 31, 2023, but the town council previously approved an extension to March 31, 2024.

Griffen requested another extension to pay until May 31, 2024, “citing continual slow financial receivables for delay”. A NorthEscambia.com email to Griffen the afternoon of April 3 requesting more clarification was not immediately answered.

She did not specifically mention the Children’s Trust in her letter.

“The Urban Development Center, Incorporated is committed to meeting its obligation of repayment to the Town of Century,” she wrote. “In our view, it is critical to maintain clear communication and transparency throughout this process.”

According to ECT documentation, ECT’s contract for the year period prior to March 1 was $397,556, of which $264,058.03 was paid as of February 29, and $133,497.97 was “surrendered” because it was part of the awarded but not spent by the contract end date.

“It was use it or lose it,” ECT Executive Director Lindsey Cannon told NorthEscambia.com Wednesday afternoon regarding the surrendered funding. “It’s rolled back into (other) programs, because they (UDC) didn’t use it.”

The town council voted 5-0 to approve the loan payment extension.