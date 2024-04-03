Escambia Schools Career Academy Awards Presented
April 3, 2024
The Escambia County Public Schools Career Academy Awards luncheon was held Tuesday, honoring the recognizing CTE students, teachers and programs.
Winners were:
- High School Career Academy Student of the Year: Carsyn Dortch, Culinary Arts Academy, Northview High School (pictured top)
- High School Career Academy of the Year: Skilled Trades Academy, Northview High School (pictured first below)
- High School Career Academy Scholar: Chase Gray, Game, Simulation and Animation Academy, Tate High School (pictured second below)
- Middle School Career Academy of the Year: Digital Discoveries Academy, Ransom Middle School (pictured bottom)
- High School Career Academy Student Intern of the Year: Michael Kleback, Agriculture Biotechnology Academy, West Florida High School
- High School Career Academy Teacher of the Year: David “Bryan” Dawson, New Media Academy (Digital Video), Pine Forest High School
- Middle School Student of the Year: Adrianna Kearbey, Digital Discoveries Academy, Ferry Pass Middle School
- Middle School Career Academy Teacher of the Year: Shawn Platt, We Build It Better Program, Workman Middle School
