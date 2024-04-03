Escambia Schools Career Academy Awards Presented

April 3, 2024

The Escambia County Public Schools Career Academy Awards luncheon was held Tuesday, honoring the recognizing CTE students, teachers and programs.

Winners were:

  • High School Career Academy Student of the Year: Carsyn Dortch, Culinary Arts Academy, Northview High School (pictured top)
  • High School Career Academy of the Year: Skilled Trades Academy, Northview High School (pictured first below)
  • High School Career Academy Scholar: Chase Gray, Game, Simulation and Animation Academy, Tate High School (pictured second below)
  • Middle School Career Academy of the Year: Digital Discoveries Academy, Ransom Middle School (pictured bottom)
  • High School Career Academy Student Intern of the Year: Michael Kleback, Agriculture Biotechnology Academy, West Florida High School
  • High School Career Academy Teacher of the Year: David “Bryan” Dawson, New Media Academy (Digital Video), Pine Forest High School
  • Middle School Student of the Year: Adrianna Kearbey, Digital Discoveries Academy, Ferry Pass Middle School
  • Middle School Career Academy Teacher of the Year: Shawn Platt, We Build It Better Program, Workman Middle School

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 