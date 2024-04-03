Escambia Schools Career Academy Awards Presented

The Escambia County Public Schools Career Academy Awards luncheon was held Tuesday, honoring the recognizing CTE students, teachers and programs.

Winners were:

High School Career Academy Student of the Year: Carsyn Dortch, Culinary Arts Academy, Northview High School (pictured top)

High School Career Academy of the Year: Skilled Trades Academy, Northview High School (pictured first below)

High School Career Academy Scholar: Chase Gray, Game, Simulation and Animation Academy, Tate High School (pictured second below)

Middle School Career Academy of the Year: Digital Discoveries Academy, Ransom Middle School (pictured bottom)

High School Career Academy Student Intern of the Year: Michael Kleback, Agriculture Biotechnology Academy, West Florida High School

High School Career Academy Teacher of the Year: David “Bryan” Dawson, New Media Academy (Digital Video), Pine Forest High School

Middle School Student of the Year: Adrianna Kearbey, Digital Discoveries Academy, Ferry Pass Middle School

Middle School Career Academy Teacher of the Year: Shawn Platt, We Build It Better Program, Workman Middle School

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.