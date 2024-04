Escambia River Flood Warning Canceled

The flood warning has been canceled for the Escambia River near Century.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the stage was 16 feet. The river was expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet by Saturday afternoon before falling.

Flood stage is 17.0 feet. At 19 feet, low lying pastures will flood forcing cattle to be moved to higher ground.