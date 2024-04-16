Escambia Attorney Charged With Possession Of Hundreds Of Child Porn Files

April 16, 2024

An Escambia County attorney is facing child pornography possession charges.

Alex Wesley Rigsby was arrested Friday on 30 first degree felony charges of possession of 30 or more child pornography images. He was released on a $1.2 million bond. Monday, a judge granted the state’s request to revoke bond.

After the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip, and investigation that involved the FBI. After a search warrant was executed for Rigsby’s phone, authorities reported finding 222 child porn image and videos on Rigsby’s cloud storage. A second file held over 160 child porn image and videos, according to an arrest report.

The files depicted the sexual abuse of children and infants, according to the report.

The report stated that Rigsby has was an active practicing attorney with Legal Services of North Florida and a member of the Florida bar since 2015.

Written by William Reynolds 

 