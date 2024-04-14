EREC Holds Lineman Camp For Local Students (With Gallery)

April 14, 2024

Fifteen  students from area schools recently embarked on an electrifying journey at the first-ever Escambia River Electric Cooperative Power Up Lineman’s Camp.

Hosted by EREC, the camp not only equipped participants with essential skills in pole climbing and line repair but also delved into the intricacies of underground lines, bucket truck operations, right of way importance, and transformer functionality.

For more photos, click here.

Under the guidance of experienced professionals, these budding linemen immersed themselves in hands-on activities, gaining practical knowledge that could potentially shape their future careers in the electrical industry. From mastering the art of ascending a pole to understanding the critical role of transformers in power distribution, each session was designed to empower the next generation of utility workers.

Ryan Campbell, CEO of EREC, emphasized the importance of camaraderie and safety within the industry, echoing the sentiment of a tight-knit family at EREC. “We are family here at EREC, and if there is any takeaway from this camp, it is to be safe at all times and take care of your brothers,” remarked Campbell.

Beyond technical skills, the camp fostered a sense of community and responsibility among the participants. Through teamwork and collaboration, students not only tackled challenging tasks but also forged bonds that transcended the boundaries of the camp.

With their newfound skills and the spirit of camaraderie instilled by EREC, these students are poised to become the linemen of tomorrow, ensuring that communities remain powered and connected for generations to come, EREC said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

