Century Town Clerk Out On Leave; Town To Hire Temp Interim Clerk

The Century Town Council voted Tuesday night to seek a temporary interim town clerk.

“Yes, Leslie (Howington) is still the town clerk, but she’s out for a couple of weeks,” Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. said of Town Clerk Leslie Howington.

“There’s a lot of work because we have these new city managers, and we have a lot of moving parts, and it’s getting a little bit overwhelming for Leslie…getting overwhelming for the office staff,” he said. “We are calling in the temp to do an assessment to see how we can keep everything moving in the office and catch up a lot of work that’s missing this (council) table. There’s stuff on this agenda that should have been carried two months ago.”

“At not at liberty to discuss why Ms. Howington is not here, but she’s still employed here and she’s still our clerk,” the mayor said. “With that said, we need help, whether she was here tomorrow, we still need that help.”

Howington told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday that she is on temporary medical leave and did not wish to disclose her specific circumstances.

Gomez said the hire would be like a contract, paid from American Rescue Plan funds and could be limited to a day or two per week using a temporary service.

The council voted to authorize Gomez to retain a temp service to provide interim town clerk services for a period not to exceed six months. The council did not specify a dollar limit or budget.

Howington was Century town clerk from 2010-2018 before resigning for another position. She was rehired in 2021.

Pictured: Century Town Clerk Leslie Howington uses her phone to find information for council members during a Century Town Council meeting. NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.