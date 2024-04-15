Century Correctional Officer Recognized For Stopping Contraband Exchange

The Florida Department of Corrections recently recognized a corrections officer at the Century Correctional Institution.

According to FDC:

“During her duty in the visitation area, Officer Norman prevented contraband exchange at Century CI. She noticed a visitor behaving suspiciously and subsequently arrested them on cocaine trafficking, contraband introduction, and resisting officer charges. This incident exemplifies Officer Norman’s diligent efforts in upholding Florida’s public safety mission.”

Graphic/FDC for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.