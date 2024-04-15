Century 10U Lady Legends Win Mid-Season Tourney; 12U Takes Second

April 15, 2024

The Century 10U Lady Legends went 5-1 and won the GCGSA Mid-Season Tournament championship in Pace.

The 10U “A” team lost their first game Thursday night before a five-game winning streak, including topping Molino Dirt Rad twice for the title.

The Century 12U Lady Legends took second in the tournament as they prepare for the second half of the season.

Pictured top: Century 10U Lady Legends. Pictured below: Century 12U Lady Legends Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

