Cantonment Woman Accused Of Burglary, Battery With Deadly Weapon

A Cantonment woman is accused of attacking a man with a nightstick after he answered his door.

Summer Caroline Davis-Root, 24, was charged with burglary with battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $50,000.

A Chemstrand Road resident told Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies that Davis-Root arrived at his residence and started beating on the door. When he opened the door, Davis-Root hit him with an object that he believed to be a crowbar while he was standing inside his residence, the report states. The victim told deputies that he stepped outside and pushed Davis-Root off his porch, and she struck him on his forearm and triceps, causing a slight skin tear. She then fled the scene, and the victim found a black retractable nightstick on his front lawn, an arrest report states.

Deputies found Davis-Root sitting in a Jeep at her residence on Deerfoot Lane in Cantonment. Deputies ordered her to exit the vehicle and she refused, so deputies removed her from the vehicle and placed her under arrest, the report continues.

Davis-Root told deputies she went to the victim’s house to confront him “about what he did to her as a child”, according to the report. She denied striking him with any sort of weapon but did state he went to the house with nightstick, the ECSO said.

Deputies said Davis-Root had 25 amphetamine dextroamphetamine pills, a controlled narcotic, in her possession that were stolen from her mother.