Cantonment Man Sentenced To Prison For DUI Pedestrian Hit And Run

April 5, 2024

A Cantonment man has been sentenced to state prison for a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian in Pensacola on March 23, 2023.

Sean James Young was adjudicated under a plea deal of failure to remain at a crash with severe bodily injury and DUI with serious bodily injury.

Judge John Simon sentenced him to 36 months in state prison followed by five years probation, and he was immediately remanded into custody following Monday’s hearing.

Young was involved in a hit and run pedestrian crash at East Garden Street and North Jefferson Street that left the victim with serious pelvic injuries, according to Pensacola Police. Young refused to submit to a breath alcohol test, but officers noted a strong smell on alcohol of his breath and obvious impairment.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 