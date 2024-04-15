Cantonment Man Arrested On Cocaine, Fentanyl Charges After Traffic Stop

April 15, 2024

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Cantonment man on felony cocaine and fentanyl charges.

Kevin Jacob Moore, 35, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Nissan Altima for a seatbelt violation at I-10 and Pensacola Boulevard.

Moore was one of three passengers in the vehicle. He was sitting on a plastic container that contained a white substance that field tested positive for cocaine, a smoking glass pipe, and a plastic straw, according to an arrest report. A metal smoking pipe was located next to the plastic container.

He told deputies that the substance was fake fentanyl that does not have the same effect as the real drug, but he was unaware of what it was called, the report continues. Deputies said he claimed ownership of the metal smoking pipe, but not the glass pipe.

The driver of the vehicle was issued citations for driving while a valid driver’s license and a seatbelt violation.

Written by William Reynolds 

 