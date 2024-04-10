Cantonment Lodge Holds Educator Appreciation Event

April 10, 2024

Cantonment Masonic Lodge #322 recently held an educator appreciation event.

They invited multiple educators from the community to join them for dinner just to say thanks for all that they do for our children and youth, according to organizers. District Deputy Grand Master Juanito Augustin joined the event.

“The brothers are always looking for ways to give back to their community and what better way than to join hands with those reaching the youth daily, tell them thank you, and find more ways to partner together in the future,” Robert Mann said.

