Blacksher Bulldogs Defeat Northview 12-2 (With Gallery)

April 2, 2024

The Northview Chiefs fell 12-2 in six innings to the J.U.Blacksher Bulldogs of Uriah, Alabama,  Monday afternoon in Bratt.

Click here for a photo gallery.

Jayden White took the loss for the Chiefs, giving up seven hits and nine runs in five innings, striking out two and walking four.  Harrison pitched one inning in relief, giving up one hit and three runs while walking two and striking out none.

Grayden Sheffield went 1-2 at bat for Northview with one RBI; Wyatt Scruggs was 1-3 wine on RBI. Kelan Jurey, Jayden White and Dand King each had one hit.

Next, the Chiefs (6-8) will host Jay at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Jay (5-6) is coming off a Monday 10-9 win over T.R. Miller.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

