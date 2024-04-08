Bedhead Ted Wins: Bratt Elementary Students Vote For Their Favorite Books

April 8, 2024

Bratt Elementary school students participated in the Sunshine State Young Reader Election late last week.

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender and his team worked with librarian Shonna Gilmore on the election.

There were 122 students in third to fifth grade that voted on real election equipment.

Bedhead Ted was the first place book, followed by a second place tie between The Area 51 Files and The Curse on Spectacle Key.

