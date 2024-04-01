Atmore Man Killed In Single Vehicle Highway 21 Crash

April 1, 2024

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night near Atmore.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 60-year-old Delloyd Johnson, Jr., was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Ranger he was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch. Johnson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, troopers said.

The crash happened on Highway 21 near Atmore at about 8:20 Saturday.

The investigation is continuing.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 