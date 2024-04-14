AG: Escambia Man Stole $17K From Escambia Senior, Used On Netflix, Amazon And Doordash

Florida Attorney General has announced the arrest of an Escambia County man for financially exploiting an elderly Escambia resident.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit said Ira M. Roberts systematically took more than $17,000 from the senior’s bank account over an 18-month period, spending the funds on personal bills and purchases from DoorDash, Netflix, Amazon, and other stores.

“This man, while serving in a position of trust as a power of attorney, stole more than $17,000 from a senior victim’s bank account to use on himself. It is shameful that instead of faithfully fulfilling the role of power of attorney, he stole thousands of dollars to pay his own utilities and bills from DoorDash, Netflix, Amazon and other stores. I am thankful for our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for stopping this exploitation,” Moody said Thursday.

According to the investigation, Roberts, while in a position of trust with the 82-year-old victim, transferred more than $44,000 from the victim’s account into his own account between June 2021 and December 2022. Based on witness accounts, facility records and bank records, Roberts spent more than $17,000 of those transferred funds on personal expenses—not for the use or benefit of the victim.

Roberts faces one count of exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult, less than $50,000—a second-degree felony. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.