Blue Wahoos Complete Entertaining Showcase Against Monterrey Sultanes Before Season-Opener

by Bill Vilona, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The never-before series with the Blue Wahoos and the Mexican League’s Monterrey Sultanes ended Wednesday with both teams hugging, exchanging their jerseys, then gathering for a team photo.

Then, a countdown in Spanish began for a fireworks show, while a Latin band performed and had people dancing on the concourse well after the game ended.

It was this kind of memorable night in Blue Wahoos Stadium history.

The game was a show, too.

The Sultanes hit three home runs, one of them a sure-bet into the water beyond left field, en route to a 6-4 win against the home team, which again reverted to its alter identity as the Pensacola Pok-ta-Pok in a nod to baseball’s Latino influence and Pensacola’s own Spanish history.

“I love Pensacola. I really love the people,” said Guillermo “Willie” Gonzalez, the Sultanes’ vice president, who began working for the team at 13-years-old as a baggage handler, then worked his way all the way into having management stake in the oldest franchise (81 years) in the Mexican League.

“The weather is amazing, the food, everything,” he said. “The last time we played in the (United) States was in 2011 (against the Arizona Diamondbacks). So many years ago. This was our brilliant idea. We are so excited… I had heard about the fireworks and we’re so happy.”

The two games, which are believed to be the first time a Mexican League team has played against an affiliated Major League Baseball team in the eastern side of the U.S.. brought a sizeable crowd on a perfect weather night Wednesday at the bayfront stadium.

The event came about when Monterrey’s lead owner, a golfer and fan of Pensacola’s pro star Bubba Watson, read the introspective book by the two-time Masters champion and 11-time PGA Tour winner and wanted to meet him. That led to a meeting and eventual decision by Monterrey to travel to Pensacola.

The two organizations have quickly connected and mentioned about continuing this kind of series in future years.

The two exhibition games served as a prelude the Blue Wahoos’ 2024 season, which officially begins on Friday against the Mississippi Braves, the Atlanta Braves affiliate, and in their last year as the M-Braves before moving next season to Columbus, Ga.

Monterrey, managed by Roberto Kelly, a 14-year outfield veteran in MLB, including six seasons with the New York Yankees, begin their season next week.

“I think it’s been good, especially being in Monterrey and getting to play such a high-caliber team. I think it’s been good for the players to see different players, this kind of pitching and I think that will help us for our season.”

As for the game, the Blue Wahoos broke through first on a bases-clearing, 3-run double by Tanner Allen in the second inning, part of a good night at the plate for Allen, a Mobile-area native and former high school player.

But Monterrey’s big bats enabled them to get the lead on three home runs, including two on consecutive at-bats by first baseman Christian Villanueva, who played two seasons (2017-18) for the San Diego Padres. Both were big bombs, but the second one had the likelihood of bouncing quickly into the water beyond left field.

Romero Cuadrado, who has played nine seasons at various levels, had the Sultanes’ other homer.

The Blue Wahoos, as they hoped were able to use a half-dozen pitchers each game and get their likely starters some tasted of night games at the stadium.

Blue Wahoos starter Luis Palacios pitched out of a second-inning jam with runners on second and third and none out, before he was lifted in the fourth inning.