Suspect’s Name, Charges Released In Monday Century Manhunt

April 29, 2024

Dozens of law enforcement officers were involved in a manhunt Monday in Century for a wanted suspect.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year old  Christopher George Pace has an outstanding felony warrants for arson, trespassing with property damage and resisting arrest without violence.. Deputies said he is considered armed and dangerous.

At last 4 p.m. Monday, Pace had not been captured, and deputies believed he remained in a heavily wooded area.

The search perimeter was mostly along and an centered on West Highway 4 in the area of Pleasant Hill Road. Law enforcement were seen maintaining the perimeter for hours between Lake Stone to the west and Industrial Boulevard to the north and west (map below, click to enlarge).

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by agencies including the Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement, Florida Fish, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and K-9 units from the Century Correctional Institution. ECSO also had K-9 units and a drone involved in the search.

Anyone with information on Pace’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Suspect Christopher George Pace is pictured in a 2021 mugshot from a previous arrest.

Comments

One Response to “Suspect’s Name, Charges Released In Monday Century Manhunt”

  1. Randy lucas on April 29th, 2024 6:30 pm

    This Guy is always walking up and down the road close to the Dialysis Center and the RCentury Woods..





