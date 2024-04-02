Here’s How Escambia Public Schools Will Handle The Eclipse On Monday

April 7, 2024

About 80% of the sun will be eclipsed Monday in Escambia County, and Escambia County Public Schools has announced how they will handle the event.

All outdoor activities not approved by school principals will be suspended during the time, and school personnel will review proper safety protocols with students during the eclipse. Approved activities will vary by school and teacher and can include viewing the eclipse through approved eyewear and/or viewing the eclipse indirectly using pinhole projection. Teachers have received training on these topics.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 