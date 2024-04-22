Update: Investigation Determines Cause Of Cantonment House

Escambia County Fire Rescue has determined the cause of a residential structure fire Tuesday morning in Cantonment.

The fire in the 900 block of Candy Lane was reported about 6:45 a.m.

Firefighters arrived a few moments later to find light smoke coming from the single-story home. The fire was extinguished within approximately 25 minutes.

There were no injuries reported.

An ECFR rescue investigation determined the fire started when an electric power strip malfunctioned in one of the bedrooms.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour (power strip photo courtesy ECFR), click to enlarge.