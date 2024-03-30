Woman Seriously Injured In I-10 Crash With Two Semi Trucks

March 30, 2024

One person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on I-10.

The crash happened about 4:50 p.m. on I-10 between the Pine Forest and Highway 29 exits.

A tractor-trailer driven by a 68-year old Pensacola amd man rear-ended a tractor-trailer driven by a 45-year old New York man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The second truck was pushed forward into a vehicle driven by a 64-year old Milton woman. She was transported to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

