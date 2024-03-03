With Seven Home Runs, Tate Lady Aggies Go Undefeated in Panama City Tournament

The Lady Aggies went undefeated this week in the Florida-USA Softball Challenge in Panama City Beach.

The varsity scored 21 runs in three games, 29 total hits, seven home runs and four doubles.

Kara Wine has three home runs during the tournament. Olivea Latner, Blakely Campbell, Kate Balagbagan and Peyton Womack added one dinger each.

During the two-tourney, Tate beat Mobile Christian 3-2, Chiles 9-3, and Holmes 9-3.

Pictured: (L-R) Olivea Latner, Kara Wine, Blakely Campbell, Kate Balagbagan and Peyton Womack had seven total tournament home runs for the Tate Lady Aggies. Photo for NorthEsambia.com, click to enlarge.