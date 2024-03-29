‘This Drug House Is Closed’- ECSO Narcotics Serves Search Warrant, Arrests One

March 29, 2024

One person was arrested on drug charges after deputies raided a home in Escambia County Thursday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Sturbridge Place. During the search, deputies located 45 grams of Fentanyl, 337 grams of Methamphetamine, 18 grams of MDMA, and two handguns.

Michael Watts was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking MDMA, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

After the raid, the ECSO left behind a sign in the front yard of the home that stated, “This Drug House Is Closed”.

Sturbridge Place is located south of Nine Mile Road and just east of Stefani Road.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 