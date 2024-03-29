‘This Drug House Is Closed’- ECSO Narcotics Serves Search Warrant, Arrests One

One person was arrested on drug charges after deputies raided a home in Escambia County Thursday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Sturbridge Place. During the search, deputies located 45 grams of Fentanyl, 337 grams of Methamphetamine, 18 grams of MDMA, and two handguns.

Michael Watts was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking MDMA, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

After the raid, the ECSO left behind a sign in the front yard of the home that stated, “This Drug House Is Closed”.

Sturbridge Place is located south of Nine Mile Road and just east of Stefani Road.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.