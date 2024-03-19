Tate Graduate Recognized As ‘Warfighter of the Day’ Aboard USS George Washington

March 19, 2024

Airman Evan Straight, a Tate High School graduate, was recognized as Warfighter of the Day aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS George Washington.

Warfighter of the Day is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary sailor for their accomplishments. Straight was selected by leadership for this honor. His motivation is always inspiring to his peers and represents the “Spirit of Freedom,” the ship’s nickname.

Straight, a 2022 graduate of Tate High School, joined the Navy over a year ago.

“I am proud of the hard work I’ve done to be able to get qualified in my job,” said Straight. “One day, I’d like to be a great role model for my kids.”

Aircraft carriers, such as USS George Washington, project power and presence worldwide by serving as the cornerstone of a Carrier Strike Group and launching and landing various types of aircraft.

George Washington is undergoing a refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades and modernization.

USS George Washington is named after the first president of the United States.

The ship’s motto is “First in War, First in Peace.”

Pictured: Airman Evan Straight, right, receives his Warfighter of the Day certificate from Capt. Brent Gaut, commanding officer of USS George Washington (CVN 73). US Navy Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 