Tate Graduate Recognized As ‘Warfighter of the Day’ Aboard USS George Washington

Airman Evan Straight, a Tate High School graduate, was recognized as Warfighter of the Day aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS George Washington.

Warfighter of the Day is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary sailor for their accomplishments. Straight was selected by leadership for this honor. His motivation is always inspiring to his peers and represents the “Spirit of Freedom,” the ship’s nickname.

Straight, a 2022 graduate of Tate High School, joined the Navy over a year ago.

“I am proud of the hard work I’ve done to be able to get qualified in my job,” said Straight. “One day, I’d like to be a great role model for my kids.”

Aircraft carriers, such as USS George Washington, project power and presence worldwide by serving as the cornerstone of a Carrier Strike Group and launching and landing various types of aircraft.

George Washington is undergoing a refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades and modernization.

USS George Washington is named after the first president of the United States.

The ship’s motto is “First in War, First in Peace.”

Pictured: Airman Evan Straight, right, receives his Warfighter of the Day certificate from Capt. Brent Gaut, commanding officer of USS George Washington (CVN 73). US Navy Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.