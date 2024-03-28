Tate Falls 3-0 To Merritt Island

The Tate Aggies fell 3-0 to Merritt Island Wednesday night in Niceville.

Neal Croom struck out 10 while surrendering one hit and three runs in five and third innings on the mound for the Aggies.

Hayden St. Amant pitched for two-thirds of an inning, recording no hits and no runs while striking out one and walking two.

Maddox Land went 2-4 to lead the Aggies at bat. Conner Hassell, Ketch King and Kaleb Posta each added one hit.

The Aggies will enjoy the remainder of Spring Break before hosting the South Warren Spartans of Bowling Green, Kentucky on April 2.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.