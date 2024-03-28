Tate Falls 3-0 To Merritt Island

March 28, 2024

The Tate Aggies fell 3-0 to Merritt Island Wednesday night in Niceville.

Neal Croom struck out 10 while surrendering one hit and three runs in five and third innings on the mound for the Aggies.

Hayden St. Amant pitched for two-thirds of an inning, recording no hits and no runs while striking out one and walking two.

Maddox Land went 2-4 to lead the Aggies at bat. Conner Hassell, Ketch King and Kaleb Posta each added one hit.

The Aggies will enjoy the remainder of Spring Break before hosting the South Warren Spartans of Bowling Green, Kentucky on April 2.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 