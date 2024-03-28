Tate Army JROTC Wins Regional Drill Meet

Submitted by Cadet 1LT Jayce Latzer

The Tate Army JROTC Aggie Battalion recently traveled to Chipley to compete in the regional drill meet.

This competition is to determine what teams are allowed to go to the state drill meet in Lakeland on April 6. Out of the 12 teams, 10 of the teams are qualified for state.

Results were as follows:

-Tate Male Color Guard-1st

CMD c/MAJ Yasurek, J

-Tate Female Unarmed PLT-1st

CMD c/2Lt Elnahrawy, J

-Tate Male Armed PLT-1st

CMD c/CPT Stegall, B

-Tate Female Armed PLT-1st

CMD c/CSM Allgyer, O

-Individual Exhibition-1st

CMD c/SSG Wells, T

-Tate Unarmed Squad Male-2nd

CMD c/SFC Colston, Z

-Tate Unarmed Squad Female-2nd

CMD-c/SGT Wiggins K

-Tate Unarmed PLT-Male-2nd

CMD-c/LTC Sappington K

-Tate Armed Squad Female-2nd

CMD c/1LT Williams, K

-Dual Exhibition-2nd

c/1LT Stringer, B and c/SFC Colston, Z

-Tate Female Color Guard-3rd

CMD c/1SG Vickers, D

-Tate Armed Squad Male-3rd

CMD c/CPT Davis, B

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.