Suspect, Age 14, To Be Tried As Adult In Murder Of 15-Year Old In Pensacola

A 14-year-old charged with murder will be tried as an adult in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Pensacola on March 14.

Remington Andrew Crumbs, 14, was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Rumariya Union, 19, is in the Escambia County Jail without bond, charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder with bond set at $10,000.

Pensacola Police responded to a report of a shooting just after 8 p.m. March 14 in the 2800 block of North 9th Avenue, where they found the 15-year old male victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive. During the incident, one shot was fired, leaving the victim with a fatal injury.

Witnesses to the incident provided information that led officers to one of the apartments in the complex where both suspects were located. They were taken to the Pensacola Police Department, and based on statements and evidence, they were both charged.