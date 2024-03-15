Sheriff’s Office Unveils New High Tech Real-Time Crime Center (With Photo Gallery)

Escambia County’s high tech Real-Time Crime Center is now up and running at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s officially called the Star Network, an over 5,700 square foot room that was previously served as a gym. Funded with over $1 million in Local Option Sales Tax funds, the room features a large video wall and working space for crime analysts.

With access to hundreds of cameras and license plate readers, the crime center provides real-time information to help fight crime in the county. With ShotSpotter technology covering a few square miles of the county and the City of Pensacola, the crime center knows about shots fired even before the first 911 call is made. And they can see where every deputy in the county is in real-time and rely on crime-fighting information to them.

The Pensacola Police Department will also utilize the center and provide staffing.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.