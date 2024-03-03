Salzman To Host Food, Car Seat Giveaway March 16

Mark your calendars. Rep. Michelle Salzman and partners will host a giveaway with 30,000 pounds of fresh food and 100 car seats for District 1 residents on Saturday, March 16.

The event will take place starting at 7:30 a.m. while supplies remain at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church at 6205 North W Street in Pensacola.

This event will be a drive-thru for food with a designated space for walk-up, and a separate space for people to pick up their car seats. Vehicles should not line up earlier than 7:00 a.m.

Car seats are limited to the first 100 applicants and one per car. There are no required qualifications, just email: michelle.salzman@myfloridahouse.gov with the subject of your email: “CAR SEAT REQUEST,” in the body of your email, provide your first and last name, phone number, car make/model, and the age and weight of the child. You will receive a reply email to confirm receipt of the request as well as instructions on pick up. Recipients must pick up their car seat between 8 am and 11 a.m. on the day of the event, with no exceptions. The car seats are made possible by Kia Autosport Pensacola.

“These quarterly community outreach events I have hosted for several years could not be possible without partners like Kevin Stephens, Jessica Lee (Kia Autosports), and of course our Farm Share team. Myself, the sheriff, our county commissioners, and others have truly been honored to serve our community in this way,” Salzman said.

