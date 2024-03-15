Salzman To Host 30,000 Pound Food, Car Seat Giveaway Saturday

March 15, 2024

Rep. Michelle Salzman and partners will host a giveaway with 30,000 pounds of fresh food and hundreds of car seats for District 1 residents on Saturday, March 16.

The event will take place starting at 7:30 a.m. while supplies remain at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church at 6205 North W Street in Pensacola.

This event will be a drive-thru for food with a designated space for walk-up, and a separate space for people to pick up their car seats. Vehicles should not line up earlier than 7:00 a.m.

Car seats were limited and have all been claimed by early registrants. Recipients have been emailed and must pick up their car seat between 8 am and 11 a.m. on the day of the event, with no exceptions.

“These quarterly community outreach events I have hosted for several years could not be possible without partners like Kevin Stephens, Jessica Lee (Kia Autosports), and of course our Farm Share team. Myself, the sheriff, our county commissioners, and others have truly been honored to serve our community in this way,” Salzman said.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 