Ronnie Harvell

Ronnie Harvell, 69, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away on March 18, 2024 at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. Funeral services will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Roberts Cemetery, off Creighton Road in Pensacola, FL. The family will receive friends for visitation the night before from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, March 27, 2024.

Ronnie was born in Pensacola, FL to Chan and Evelyn Harvell on April 14, 1954. He went to school at Workman in Pensacola. He married Rhonda Ross on July 22, 1975 in Pensacola. He signed on with the Merchant Marines at the young age of 16. He sailed to Vietnam in support of US War ships in the south China Sea. He left the Merchant Marines after 8 years and went to work for Brown Marine as a welder, and later became the shipyard foreman after working there for 28 years. He then worked on off shore boats in the Gulf of Mexico for a few years. Upon his semi-retirement these last few years, he has been working with his son doing odd jobs to stay busy. Although he was a welder by trade, he was a master with ropes and knots.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Doris Taylor; brothers, Randy, Larry, and Kenneth Harvell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Rhonda Ross; children, Darrell W. Harvell (Tracey), Ronnie L. Harvell (Ivy); special nieces, Karla, Tashia, Cindy; brother-in-law, Albert Taylor; and many other nieces, nephews, and his longtime friend, Butch Waters.

Pallbearers will include Darrell Harvell, Ronnie Harvell, Jimmy Alford, Ronnie Alford, Butch Waters, Jeff Harkey, and honorary pallbearers, Paul Pollak and Greg Thompson.

Ronnie so loved his family and spent much time with his two sons. He was a wonderful dad but was firm when he needed to be. He pushed his sons to do their best in life, anything less was not acceptable. He loved to fish and his 1993 Chevy 4×4 truck, which no one was allowed to touch. Next month, around his birthday, would be the 30-year anniversary of him buying it. His truck was his pride and joy. Even in his last days he made us promise to look after mom and don’t let anything happen to his truck.

The family of Ronnie Harvell wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr.’s and nurses of the Cardiology department at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, FL for their caring and excellent care given during his stay.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.