Rain And Thunderstorms Likely For Tuesday

March 5, 2024

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers and thunderstorms likely between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

