Property Owner Wants To Remove 73-Year Old Cantonment Subdivision Plat

A property owner wants the Escambia County Commission to remove a plat for a Cantonment subvision that was first drawn out 73 years ago.

The Cantonment Park Subdivision was platted in 1951 on a portion of a 52-acre parcel just across the railroad tracks along Highway 95 between Benjulyn Road and Countri Lane. The property has an address of 600 Old Novak Road.

For owner Martin Coe to redevelop the property, the original 24-lot plat needs to be vacated, according to the county.

This week, the Escambia County Commission will consider scheduling a public hearing for April 4 on removing the Cantonment Park Subdivision plat.

NorthEscambia.com images, click to enlarge.