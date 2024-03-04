Property Owner Wants To Remove 73-Year Old Cantonment Subdivision Plat

March 4, 2024

A property owner wants the Escambia County Commission to remove a plat for a Cantonment subvision that was first drawn out 73 years ago.

The Cantonment Park Subdivision was platted in 1951 on a portion of a 52-acre parcel just across the railroad tracks along Highway 95 between Benjulyn Road and Countri Lane. The property has an address of 600 Old Novak Road.

For owner Martin Coe to redevelop the property, the original 24-lot plat needs to be vacated, according to the county.

This week, the Escambia County Commission will consider scheduling a public hearing for April 4 on removing the Cantonment Park Subdivision plat.

NorthEscambia.com images, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 