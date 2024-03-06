Primary Sample Ballots Mailed To Barrineau Park Voters Had The Wrong Polling Place Address

Presidential Preference Primary Election sample ballots mailed to voters in the Barrineau Park area were printed with the wrong physical address for their polling place.

A NorthEscambia.com reader let us know that their sample ballot for Barrineau Park’s Precinct 19 showed their polling place to be at 5805 Beulah Church Road, which is the First Baptist Church of Beulah.

Precinct 19 is actually located at the Barrineau Park Community Center at 6055 Barrineau Park School in Molino.

“We have confirmed the error,” Escambia County Chief Deputy Supervisor of Elections Sonya Daniel said in an email after being contacted by NorthEscambia.com. “The QR code is correct, but the address is not. We are in the process of making the correction and we will be resending all of the precinct 19 voters a new sample ballot. We sincerely apologize and are working quickly to correct it.”

Florida is a closed primary state. The 2024 Presidential Preference Primary is for Republican voters only.

Pictured: A sample Escambia County Presidential Preference Primary ballot. NorthEscambia.com image.