Photos: Runamuck Ranch Family Day In Bratt

Saturday was Family Day at Runamuck Ranch in Bratt.

The ranch, known for thousands of lights and goats in pajamas at Christmas, opened Saturday for families to enjoy a beautiful spring day.

Visitors were able to see and pet miniature cows, miniature donkeys, goats and other small farm animals. There were algo games and activities, roasted marshmallows, vendors, hayrides and more.

