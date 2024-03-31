Photos: Runamuck Ranch Family Day In Bratt

March 31, 2024

Saturday was Family Day at Runamuck Ranch in Bratt.

The ranch, known for thousands of lights and goats in pajamas at Christmas, opened Saturday for families to enjoy a beautiful spring day.

Visitors were able to see and pet miniature cows, miniature donkeys, goats and other small farm animals. There were algo games and activities, roasted marshmallows, vendors, hayrides and more.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 