Photos: Beulah Dash Held Saturday

Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Beulah hosted Beulah Dash Saturday at the Escambia County Equestrian Center.

The family-friendly event featured a color run 5K, egg hunts including a special needs hunt, inflatables, food trucks, the Easter Bunny and more

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.