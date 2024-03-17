One Killed In Four-Vehicle Crash in Escambia County

March 17, 2024

A four-vehicle crash claimed a life Saturday afternoon on Beverely Parkway in Escambia County.

A 43-yer old Pensacola man was traveling west in a sedan on Beverly Parkway when he crossed the center line near Concordia Boulevard and collided with three other vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was pronounced deceased at the scene; his 68-year old male passenger was critically injured.

An 18-year old female and 30-year old female were seriously injured in the other vehicles.  Three other suffered minor injuries, and one person was uninjured.

File photo.

