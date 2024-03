Northview Lady Chiefs Go 2-3 In Weekend Tourney

The Northview Lady Chiefs went 2-3 overall at the Florida-USA Softball Challenge in Panama City Beach Friday and Saturday.

Northview shut out Altha 11-0 and defeated Port Saint Joe 11- 3 Saturday after falling to Liberty County 6-1 on Friday.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs Port Saint Joe 11- 3 Saturday. Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.