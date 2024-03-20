Northview Chiefs Varsity And JV Defeat Pensacola Christian (With Gallery)

Northview 12, Pensacola Christian 2

The Northview Chiefs defeated Pensacola Christian Academy 12-2 in a run-ruled five-inning game Tuesday night in Bratt.

Northview’s Kelan Jurey earned the win, giving up two hits and one run in four innings, striking out four and walking three. Jayden White went for one inning in relief, giving up no hits, one run, striking out one and walking one.

Wyatt Scruggs was 3-3 at bat for the Chiefs with three RBIs. White was 2-3 with one RBI; Brady Smith was 2-2 with two RBIs, Grayden Sheffield was 1-1 with three RBIs; and Jase Portwood went 1-3 with one RBI.

Northview will host T.R. Miller at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Northview 10, Pensacola Christian 3 (JV)

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge



