No Foul Play Suspected After Body Discovered Near Mystic Springs Boat Ramp

March 29, 2024

No foul play is suspected after a body was found Saturday, March 23 near the Mystic Springs Boat Launch in the McDavid area.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon that the death appeared to be a suicide.

The investigation is continuing. Further details have not been released.

The ESCO is also continuing their investigation after a body was discovered Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area on Ascend property in Gonzalez. That death was also preliminarily ruled a suicide. [Read more...]

