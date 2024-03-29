New Byrneville Minor Subdivision Approved; It’s Just Four Lots

Escambia County has approved development plans for the “Byrneville Subdivision” on 122 acres near Byrneville Elementary School. It’s the only new development approved in the county during March, and it is just four new parcels.

The plans are much different than most we’ve reported on. The applicant, John Dean of Pensacola, plans to split the 122 acres on two parcels into just the four residential lots — three that would be 20-25 acres each and one at nearly 55 acres.

The plans were approved this week by the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

Dean told NorthEscambia.com that the 55-acre parcel has already been sold; property records show it was purchased by a nearby resident.

Dean said he and his sister are planning to sell the other three parcels.

The minor subdivision fronts both West Highway 4 and Byrneville Road at the Byrneville Elementary school.

The DRC order is valid for two years.