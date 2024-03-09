Make Plans: ‘High School Musical On Stage’ March 14-16 At Tate

Make you calendars, Tate High School Theatre will proudly present Disney’s “High School Musical On Stage” March 16-17.

March 14-16, performances will be at 7:00 nightly. On Sunday March 17, there will be an afternoon performance at 2 p.m.

The entirely student-designed production is an upbeat classic for the entire family.

Tickets will be $10 at the door, cash or checks only. Escambia County Public School employees are free with their badge.

Pictured: Members of the Tate Drama cast of Disney’s “High School Musical On Stage” visited the car rider line recently at Lipscomb Elementary School. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.