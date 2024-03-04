Local Elementary Schools Place In Science Olympiad; Molino Park Takes First Overall

Molino Park Elementary School tok first place overall in the 6th Annual Elementary Science Olympiad recently at Washington High School. A total of 21 elementary schools sent teams of students to compete in nine different events.

For additional photos, click here.

Winners were:

Overall:

3rd: Bellview

2nd: Hellen Caro

1st: Molino Park

Starry, Starry Night:

6th: Oakcrest 5th: Molino Park 4th: Jim Allen 3rd: Hellen Caro 2nd: Brentwood 1st: Beulah

Tennis Ball Catapult:

6th: Global Learning Academy

5th: Bratt

4th: Oakcrest

3rd: Molino Park

2nd: Hellen Caro

1st: Scenic Heights

Estimania:

6th: McArthur

5th: Bellview

4th: Jim Allen

3rd: Pine Meadow

2nd: Sherwood

1st: Pleasant Grove

Grasp a Graph:

6th: Pleasant Grove

5th: Scenic Heights

4th: Bratt

3rd: AK Suter

2nd: Kingsfield

1st: Hellen Caro

Write It, Do It:

6th: AK Suter

5th: Jim Allen

4th: Beulah

3rd: Blue Angels

2nd: Pine Meadow

1st: Molino Park

Mystery Powders:

6th: Lipscomb

5th: NB Cook

Tie: 3rd: Global Learning Academy

Tie: 3rd: Kingsfield

2nd: Molino Park

1st: Pleasant Grove

Rock Hound:

6th: Global Learning Academy

Tie: 4th: Molino Park

Tie: 4th: Bellview

3rd: Hellen Caro

2nd: McArthur

1st: NB Cook

Science Bowl:

6th: Kingsfield

5th: Ferry Pass

4th: Lipscomb

3rd: Bellview

2nd: Scenic Heights

1st: Pine Meadow

Robotics Pathways:

6th: Scenic Heights

5th: Beulah

4th: McArthur

3rd: Hellen Caro

2nd: Jim Allen

1st: Longleaf

Spirit Award: Longleaf

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.