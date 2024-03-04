Local Elementary Schools Place In Science Olympiad; Molino Park Takes First Overall
March 4, 2024
Molino Park Elementary School tok first place overall in the 6th Annual Elementary Science Olympiad recently at Washington High School. A total of 21 elementary schools sent teams of students to compete in nine different events.
Winners were:
Overall:
- 3rd: Bellview
- 2nd: Hellen Caro
- 1st: Molino Park
Starry, Starry Night:
- 6th: Oakcrest
- 5th: Molino Park
- 4th: Jim Allen
- 3rd: Hellen Caro
- 2nd: Brentwood
- 1st: Beulah
Tennis Ball Catapult:
- 6th: Global Learning Academy
- 5th: Bratt
- 4th: Oakcrest
- 3rd: Molino Park
- 2nd: Hellen Caro
- 1st: Scenic Heights
Estimania:
- 6th: McArthur
- 5th: Bellview
- 4th: Jim Allen
- 3rd: Pine Meadow
- 2nd: Sherwood
- 1st: Pleasant Grove
Grasp a Graph:
- 6th: Pleasant Grove
- 5th: Scenic Heights
- 4th: Bratt
- 3rd: AK Suter
- 2nd: Kingsfield
- 1st: Hellen Caro
Write It, Do It:
6th: AK Suter
5th: Jim Allen
4th: Beulah
3rd: Blue Angels
2nd: Pine Meadow
1st: Molino Park
Mystery Powders:
- 6th: Lipscomb
- 5th: NB Cook
- Tie: 3rd: Global Learning Academy
- Tie: 3rd: Kingsfield
- 2nd: Molino Park
- 1st: Pleasant Grove
Rock Hound:
- 6th: Global Learning Academy
- Tie: 4th: Molino Park
- Tie: 4th: Bellview
- 3rd: Hellen Caro
- 2nd: McArthur
- 1st: NB Cook
Science Bowl:
- 6th: Kingsfield
- 5th: Ferry Pass
- 4th: Lipscomb
- 3rd: Bellview
- 2nd: Scenic Heights
- 1st: Pine Meadow
Robotics Pathways:
- 6th: Scenic Heights
- 5th: Beulah
- 4th: McArthur
- 3rd: Hellen Caro
- 2nd: Jim Allen
- 1st: Longleaf
Spirit Award: Longleaf
