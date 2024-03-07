William Carl Madison

William Carl Madison was born January 16, 1931, and passed away March 3, 2024. Carl was preceded in death by his wife Grace, father TW Madison, mother Vivian Madison Williamson, brother Charles Madison, mother of his children Rachel Bricken Madison, and other beloved family members.

Carl is survived by his daughter Becky Madison Boglione, son Mark Madison (Janet), son Sky Madison (Cathy), stepdaughter Carla Rich (Russ Hardin), stepdaughter Catherine Halvorson (Brian), stepson Charles Lemley (Charlotte), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and very many special friends.

Carl was a veteran having served in the US Army during the Korean war. He lived a long and fulfilled life where there was hardly ever a dull moment. As a very successful high school football coach he was a legend in his own time. He had a career record of 326-129-7, won five state titles, a USA Today National title, National Coach of the Year, inductee into FHSAA Hall Fame, inductee into the FHSAA Coaches Hall of Fame, many other personal and team awards and honors, and the subject of the published book “The Chief”.

Although Carl earned many personal and team accolades, he was most proud of the success that his former players and assistant coaches created in their lives.

The family would like to give a big thank you to special friends Danny and Karen Retherford, Floyd and Betty Adams, Mike Emmons, Reverend Darrell Black, and the staff at Shelton Manor.

Funeral services be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 800 East Nine Mile Rd., Pensacola, Fl. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with services beginning at 3:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be Mike Bennett, Ronnie Douglas, Erik Hector, Keith Leonard, Paul Madison and Jerry Pollard.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements.