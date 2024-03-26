Lee Bernice Purvis

Lee Bernice Purvis of Bratt, FL passed away on March 15, 2024 in Jay, FL at the incredible age of 100 years. Mrs. Purvis was born on March 23, 1923, in Tallahatta Springs, AL, to a family with extraordinary historical significance to the states of Florida and Alabama. Her father, Occie Phillips, a farmer native to Clark County, AL, resided in Escambia County, FL, for 62 years and was honored with a road named after him in the Walnut Hill area; and her mother, Shady Lee Williams, was part of the Williams family who owned a supply shop around the small settlement of Williams Station and later became the modern-day City of Atmore. Mrs. Purvis served during World War II at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola assembling airplanes to be used in combat. Mrs. Purvis married Raymond Purvis on October 18, 1942, and together began their farm after the war focusing on dairy farming and then expanded to row-cropping until her husband’s retirement.

Mrs. Purvis is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond Purvis; her son, Steve Purvis; her sister, Mable Gantner; two brothers, J.E. Phillips and W.V. Phillips, and her daughter-in-law, Susan Fillingim Purvis.

Mrs. Purvis is survived by her sons, Gary (Ginger) Purvis of Bratt, FL and Mike (Cathy) Purvis of Blountstown, FL; her grandchildren, Gary Wayne (Monica) Purvis, Sharon (Mark) Delmar, Brad (Nicole) Purvis and Ashley (John David) House; her daughter-in-law, LaVonne Purvis Swindel; her sister, Margaret McCullough of Walnut Hill, FL; her great grandchildren, Nicholas Delmar, Brandon (Mallory) Purvis, Colton (Hannah) Purvis, Barrett Purvis, and Harper House; her great-great grandchildren, Adaline and Oliver Purvis along with many other special family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 12 Noon at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Owens officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 12 Noon at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.