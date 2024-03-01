Jim Allen Students Create Winning Bookmarks For Literacy Week

March 1, 2024

Every good book needs a good bookmark.

The students at Jim Allen Elementary created bookmarks during a Literacy Week contest, and those judged the best in the school were printed. Every student at Jim Allen received one to take home.

The winnere were:

  • Isabella Ortiz-Johnson – 1st grade
  • Cataleena Holdener – 2nd grade
  • Jayce Austin – 3rd grade
  • Dylann Benjamin – 3rd grade
  • Aubrey Moore – 3rd grade
  • Aspen Neels – 3rd grade
  • Abigail Webster – 3rd grade
  • Lizzie Garrison – 4th grade
  • Paisley Hurley – 4th grade
  • Kyson Beck – 5th grade
  • Phillip Dockery – 5th grade
  • Lillian Floyd – 5th grade
  • Kelsey Nance – 5th grade

