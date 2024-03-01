Jim Allen Students Create Winning Bookmarks For Literacy Week
March 1, 2024
Every good book needs a good bookmark.
The students at Jim Allen Elementary created bookmarks during a Literacy Week contest, and those judged the best in the school were printed. Every student at Jim Allen received one to take home.
The winnere were:
- Isabella Ortiz-Johnson – 1st grade
- Cataleena Holdener – 2nd grade
- Jayce Austin – 3rd grade
- Dylann Benjamin – 3rd grade
- Aubrey Moore – 3rd grade
- Aspen Neels – 3rd grade
- Abigail Webster – 3rd grade
- Lizzie Garrison – 4th grade
- Paisley Hurley – 4th grade
- Kyson Beck – 5th grade
- Phillip Dockery – 5th grade
- Lillian Floyd – 5th grade
- Kelsey Nance – 5th grade
