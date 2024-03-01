Jim Allen Students Create Winning Bookmarks For Literacy Week

Every good book needs a good bookmark.

The students at Jim Allen Elementary created bookmarks during a Literacy Week contest, and those judged the best in the school were printed. Every student at Jim Allen received one to take home.

For more photos of the winners and the winning bookmarks, click here.

The winnere were:

Isabella Ortiz-Johnson – 1st grade

Cataleena Holdener – 2nd grade

Jayce Austin – 3rd grade

Dylann Benjamin – 3rd grade

Aubrey Moore – 3rd grade

Aspen Neels – 3rd grade

Abigail Webster – 3rd grade

Lizzie Garrison – 4th grade

Paisley Hurley – 4th grade

Kyson Beck – 5th grade

Phillip Dockery – 5th grade

Lillian Floyd – 5th grade

Kelsey Nance – 5th grade

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.