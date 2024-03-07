I-10, Nine Mile Road Interchange Construction Will Not Include Divergning Diamond

Construction is beginning on a $55 million Florida Department of Transportation improvement project on I-10 at the Nine Mile Road interchange (Exit 5), but the exit will not be a diverging diamond.

In 2020, FDOT proposed a diverging diamond interchange for the Nine Mile Road Exit and held a public development and study meeting.

However, plants for the current improvement project do not show a diverging diamond traffic pattern.

Planned improvements include replacing the existing I-10 overpass at Nine Mile Road to increase vertical clearance and to accommodate future improvements. The project will enhance traffic safety and mobility for the 62,000 drivers who travel the interchange daily.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-2028.

Road Construction/Lane Closures

During construction, the speed limit on I-10 will be lowered to 60 mph and 35 mph on Nine Mile Road. Lane closures on I-10 will be permitted Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and lane closures on Nine Mile Road will be permitted between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. seven days a week.

Drivers will encounter lane closures and traffic pacing operations on I-10 near Nine Mile Road through Thursday, March 7 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews perform striping and barrier wall work. Vehicle pacing operations, also known as “rolling roadblocks,” are used to create gaps in traffic so that short-duration construction activities can be completed. In addition, traffic on I-10 will be temporarily shifted to the outside (right) beginning Sunday, March 3 so crews can begin bridge construction work. The shift will be in place until spring 2025.

What Is A Diverging Diamond Interchange?

According to the Federal Highway Administration, a diverging diamond interchange is a simple design innovation that improves safety and mobility, often at a much lower cost, compared to conventional interchange designs. The key to what makes a DDI work so well is how left turns are handled.

The DDI resembles a conventional diamond interchange, which is the most common form in the United States. Drivers make right turns at a DDI just as they would at a regular diamond interchange.

The crossover intersections are what make DDIs different, and they are meant to be intuitive for the driver. The crossovers gently transition – or diverge – traffic from the right side of the road to the left side of the road and then back again. Because traffic is on the left hand side between the crossovers, all left turns occur without having to cross opposing traffic. The road geometry, signs, and pavement markings all work together to make this very simple. In cities where DDIs have been built, drivers say they don’t even notice the crossover intersections. according to the Federal Highway Administration.